Liberia: LIS Honors 8 Retires

The Department of Naturalization of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has honored and certificated eight of its employees, who have been retired by the Government of Liberia (GOL) through the Civil Service Agency (CSA).

Speaking during the honoring ceremony which was held at the Liberia Female Law Enforcement Association (LIFLEA) Head Office in Sinkor, Monrovia recently, the Deputy Commissioner General for Naturalization at the LIS, Atty. Asatu Bah Kenneth said, the decision of the LIS to honor the retirees is due to their long years of diligence and sacrifices both to the entity and the State at large.

The eight retirees, who have spent over 20 years in active service included: Gloria George, Bennetta Warner, Veronica Woto, Esther Twegby, JuahBestman, CharlesettaKerdor, LamineSwaray and Gabriel weLahkaryean.

Atty. Kenneth described their retirement is an honor to themselves and their respective families for the long length of time they served.

"Instead of [them] being seen with the negative eyes because they are retired, this retirement is rather an honor to them for the level of commitment, integrity and uncountable sacrifices they have given to their country", she said.

In remarks, the Director General of the Liberia Fire Service, Col. Alex Dixon said, retirees deserve to be well taken care of as they are being retired from the places they have spent years working, noting that it was unfortunate that retirees are hardly being taken care of upon leaving from their various sectors.

However, he called on those who were retired from the Department of Naturalization of the LIS to "go home and take care of their grandchildren after their many years of hard work for their country with clean records.

For her part, the former Director of Naturalization and Technical Assistant for Naturalization of LIS, Gloria George, who spoke on behalf of the honorees, appreciated the Department of Naturalization for honoring them.

Retired Director George said, they feel honored for their many years of services to the country and the recognition by the LIS authorities, particularly, their former department.

She called on the Liberia Immigration Service to emulate the good example set by the Naturalization Department, instead of just publishing their names on bulletins.

"We want to say thank you to our department for this honoring program, and the LIS should also copy this idea of officially honoring [its] retirees instead of only publishing their names on bulletins, and watching them walk away", retiree George.

Former Colonel CharlesettaKerdor, who is physically challenged, thanked the Head of the Naturalization Department, Atty. Director Asatu Kenneth, for making them to feel that indeed, their services were appreciated.

She, however, appealed to the LIS authorities and her former department to help her seek proper medical treatment for her leg, as she was now retired to go home and spend the rest of her live with her family.

Previously the Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization, the Liberia Immigration Service operates as an arm of the Ministry of Justice, responsible for aliens and naturalization in the country.