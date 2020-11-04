Nigeria: Covid-19 - NCDC Reports 137 New Infections, Total Now 63,173 in Nigeria

4 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

A total of 137 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were reported in Nigeria on Tuesday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its verified website on Tuesday.

The public health agency said the new infections bring the country's total number of coronavirus (COVID -19) to 63,173.

The health agency said that there were 306 COVID-19 patients who have been successfully treated and discharged from isolation centers across the country in the last 24 hours.

"The 137 new cases are reported from 15 states and the FCT, as follows - Lagos-60, Abia-21 FCT-18, Rivers-13, Kaduna-5, Oyo-4, Edo-3, Delta-2, Imo-2, Kano-2, Ogun-2, Bauchi-1, Gombe-1, Nasarawa-1, Niger-1 and Osun-1," it stated.

The health agency said the total confirmed cases so far in the country now stand at 63,173 of which 59,634 have been discharged.

It, however, noted that the infection has claimed 1,151 lives across the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCD)C said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that a sudden loss of taste and smell with fever, headache or runny nose may be COVID-19.

"Please do not ignore these symptoms. Call your state hotline immediately to arrange for a test. State hotlines: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/contact/," it said.

Tagged:
