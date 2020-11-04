Liberia: PPCC, Partners Highlight Transparency to Improve Governance System

Monrovia — The Head of Development Cooperation at the Swedish Embassy, Johan Romare has stressed the need for government, through the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) to look at all sectors of development geared at advancing the value for money.

Speaking Tuesday at the start of a one-day public procurement awareness session for media and CSO organizations, Madam Romare said transparency and cost effectiveness are core values that help to improve government in any nation, as such she wants Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the media to hold duty bearers responsible for misused of public funds.

She said Liberia has progressed in its development progress and that development partners are greatly concerned about value for money.

Therefore, she believes it is important to ensure that public institutions uphold integrity.

At the same time, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy, Alyson Grunder has pledged her government's commitment in enhancing public procurement in Liberia.

Madam Grunder said engagements with the CSOs and the media helps members of the public to ask important questions as it relates to their infrastructure development.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director of the PPCC, Madam Jargbe Roeline Nagbe-Kowo acknowledged that the training is to progressively embark on a new course in enhancing governance system.

The PPCC boss said the training is to improve CSOs and media understanding on how procurement in the public is done.

She said it is important to note that public procurement entities must submit quarterly and annually procurement activities progress and final report during each fiscal year, adding that it will trigger collaboration with the media and the CSOs.

Madam Kowo told participants that the training will also improve confidence building for governance and misunderstanding of public procurement process and the need to improve value for money in the public sector.

The training which was a joint effort of the PPCC and the Open Government Partnership (OGP) seeks to foster collaboration and build interactions with the COSs and the media groups to enhance implementation of Liberia's public procurement reform program.

For his part, the Head of Secretariat of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Secretariat, G. Ralph Jimmeh, Jr. Said the participation of the media and civil society will help improve state accountability, procedure justice and public trust in government institutions.

According to Jimmeh, by involving these institutions, the public will be informed on the usage of tax payers money through procurement.

"Public procurement is cardinal to increase citizens' participation as well as national development, as it will allow the monitoring and assessing information of government purchases of good work and services both at national and local levels," Mr. Jimmeh said.

He added that open contracting has become a global phenomenon in helping to build trust in governance, hence contributing to institutional efficiency reduction in time spent by public institutions to request information.

Mr. Jimmeh then encouraged government and international partners to continue their support to the Open Governance Partnership as it continues to build a bridge of open governance between government, civil society and the media.