Liberia: 'St. Moses' Expresses Regret Over the Death of Three Employees but Claims Innocence

Monrovia — The owner and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Moses Funeral Parlor in Gardnerville, Mr. Moses H. Ahossouhe, has dispelled rumors in the public linking him to the mysterious disappearance of three of his staffers in Gbalala Town, Bong County.

'St. Moses' said the allegation linking him to the recent death of his staffers is false, misleading and untrue.

He made the statement on Tuesday at a press in Monrovia.

"Firstly, let me register my profound regret, profound sympathy for the incident that led to the disappearance by drowning of three energetic gentlemen who served as contractors to do a piece of job for my mining site in Bong County," he said.

He added: "I was only told that the canoe capsized and we lost these guys. I feel so terrible, very terrible up to present. I only want to appeal to the families, and to the general public what is said out there about me is not true. Those who know me will attest that I am no way associated with occultism, ritualistic acts. I am a businessman, a simple, professional businessman."

Clearing the air, he said the three men, Siafa, Robert Blamo Jr, and Blama were contracted to do a piece of job for his mining site, Oriental Mining in Bong County.

He, however expressed regret over the situation and called on the public to remain kind and patient as investigation into the matter continues.

'St. Moses' added that the unfortunate situation occurred after the three men insisted on returning to their respective areas in the evening hours.

"When Jr saw the two guys demanding to leave, himself (JR) decided that he, too, was going to follow. It was around 6:30-7PM. I pleaded that it was late to leave at that time. That's how my partner arranged four of the local workers to escort them, with the intention that the materials they brought, if they could not take it across they will sleep over and bring the materials they he following day to the camp. It was how Jr, Siafa, Blama and the motorcyclist who name is Bobby left along with this four guys to across over back to Monrovia," St. Moses added.

Breaking silence over the situation, St. Moses said since the mysterious disappearance of the workers, he has been living in fear to due threats from the parents of the deceased and unknown individuals.

'St. Moses' also disclosed that the Liberia National Police has found one of the bodies of the missing men.

'St. Moses' has been under pressure by family members of the deceased for allegedly kidnapping their children for ritualistic purpose.

The situation has sparked series of protests at the St. Moses Funeral Parlor and the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police for him to unconditional produce the living bodies of the men.