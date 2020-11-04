Liberia: 'St. Moses' Expresses Regret Over the Death of Three Employees but Claims Innocence

4 November 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Augustine T. Tweh

Monrovia — The owner and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Moses Funeral Parlor in Gardnerville, Mr. Moses H. Ahossouhe, has dispelled rumors in the public linking him to the mysterious disappearance of three of his staffers in Gbalala Town, Bong County.

'St. Moses' said the allegation linking him to the recent death of his staffers is false, misleading and untrue.

He made the statement on Tuesday at a press in Monrovia.

"Firstly, let me register my profound regret, profound sympathy for the incident that led to the disappearance by drowning of three energetic gentlemen who served as contractors to do a piece of job for my mining site in Bong County," he said.

He added: "I was only told that the canoe capsized and we lost these guys. I feel so terrible, very terrible up to present. I only want to appeal to the families, and to the general public what is said out there about me is not true. Those who know me will attest that I am no way associated with occultism, ritualistic acts. I am a businessman, a simple, professional businessman."

Clearing the air, he said the three men, Siafa, Robert Blamo Jr, and Blama were contracted to do a piece of job for his mining site, Oriental Mining in Bong County.

He, however expressed regret over the situation and called on the public to remain kind and patient as investigation into the matter continues.

'St. Moses' added that the unfortunate situation occurred after the three men insisted on returning to their respective areas in the evening hours.

"When Jr saw the two guys demanding to leave, himself (JR) decided that he, too, was going to follow. It was around 6:30-7PM. I pleaded that it was late to leave at that time. That's how my partner arranged four of the local workers to escort them, with the intention that the materials they brought, if they could not take it across they will sleep over and bring the materials they he following day to the camp. It was how Jr, Siafa, Blama and the motorcyclist who name is Bobby left along with this four guys to across over back to Monrovia," St. Moses added.

Breaking silence over the situation, St. Moses said since the mysterious disappearance of the workers, he has been living in fear to due threats from the parents of the deceased and unknown individuals.

'St. Moses' also disclosed that the Liberia National Police has found one of the bodies of the missing men.

'St. Moses' has been under pressure by family members of the deceased for allegedly kidnapping their children for ritualistic purpose.

The situation has sparked series of protests at the St. Moses Funeral Parlor and the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police for him to unconditional produce the living bodies of the men.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.