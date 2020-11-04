Zimbabwe: Hockey Gets Green-Light to Return

4 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Sports Reporter

THE national hockey squads have received a major boost after the Hockey Association of Zimbabwe received clearance yesterday to resume their activities.

HAZ have indicated the main focus will be the national squads, ensuring they are prepared for their events.

The senior men and women teams are scheduled to take part in the Central-South Africa tournament.

The Under-21s have the Junior Hockey World Cup qualifiers coming up.

"We have no events planned for the remainder of 2020, due to the implications and effects, which Covid-19 has had to date.

"Africa Hockey have also rescheduled all events to next year.

"Main focus is on our national ladies and men's squads, as well as our Under-21 squads.

"Harare Hockey Board will also not be resuming their league this year," said HAZ secretary-general Sarah Bennett.

She confirmed they were given the go-ahead for resumption.

The Under-21 men and women team coaches, Fidelis Majuba and Tendayi Maredza have been desperate to get group training underway.

