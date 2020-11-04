Zimbabwe: Two More Women Held Over Murehwa Murder

4 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

TWO more women were over the weekend picked up for questioning by police after they allegedly bought meat from Tafadzwa Shamba, the herdsman now facing charges of murdering seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore (Junior) in September.

The arrests came after reports that the meat bought by the two women might have been human flesh from the late boy's thigh, which was sold to them at their homestead where they sell opaque beer and kachasu.

Shamba allegedly exchanged the meat for six containers of opaque beer with one of the women, Joina Tangirire, who sells beer at her homestead.

The meat was consumed by her whole family.

Following a tip-off, police picked up Tangirire and a relative, Enia Tangirire, who are alleged to have admitted that they exchanged beer for the meat.

Investigations to ascertain the origins of the meat are underway.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest arrests.

"The two were picked up as part of gathering witness evidence, following reports that they bought the meat from Tafadzwa Shamba in exchange for six scuds of beer," he said. "Joina Taringire, who sells beer, exchanged the meat with Tafadzwa Shamba.

"The meat was, however, consumed by the whole family. So as of now, investigations are in progress to ascertain whether the meat was from human flesh or not."

The developments come after police arrested a third suspect linked to the murder of Tapiwa Makore (Junior) in Harare over the weekend and appeared in court on Monday.

Moud Hunidzarira (42) was arrested in Budiriro following a tip-off by the public and appeared before a Murehwa magistrate on Monday and was remanded in custody.

It is alleged that when the murder occurred, Hunidzarira was in Murehwa and a few days later, she was seen by some neighbours in Harare cleaning an item that had blood believed to be that of the late Tapiwa Makore.

Eventually, the neighbours tipped-off the police, leading to her arrest over the weekend.

Last month, Tapiwa Makore (Senior) aged 57, the suspected mastermind of the murder of his nephew, was arrested after being implicated by Shamba.

