Zimbabwe: 'Collaboration Key to Vision 2030'

Collaboration between Government and the private sector is critical to the attainment of Vision 2030, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said recently during the handover by TelOne of groceries, blankets, stationery and personal protective equipment valued at over $1 million to Hurungwe Children's and Old People's homes in Karoi.

The homes take care of at least 80 children and old men.

"The complementary and collaborative approach between Government and the private sector is a key stepping stone towards the attainment of Vision 2030 espoused by His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa," said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka.

"Let me hasten to say that while various organisations hear our calls for help and assistance, some (leaders) end up stealing and misusing the donated items. Administrators and caretakers here should desist from misusing the items, lest the long arm of the law catches up with them.

"Over the years and especially in this trying Covid-19 era, TelOne has made considerable progress in redefining its business operations to be centred on the people it serves. They have rallied themselves to strive to make a mark in the communities they operate from."

Karoi Town Council chairperson, Councillor Abel Matsika, said while organisations were rising to the occasion in assisting care homes across the country, there was need to help create exit packages to support the children when they leave the homes.

"Local councils, corporates, parastatals and Government departments should come up with strategies to support the children, particularly when they reach 18 and ready to leave the homes," he said.

"As Karoi Town Council, we have made it a point that we provide employment to some of them."

TelOne public relations officer, Ms Hazel Ndebele, said her organisation spent over $1 million in purchasing the food items, blankets and stationery for the two care homes in Hurungwe.