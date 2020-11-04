Zimbabwe: Rajput Hails Team for Great Character

Zimbabwe coach, Lalchand Rajput, says his Chevrons showed great character in winning the third and final ODI against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium yesterday. The Indian coach said it was a satisfactory result for the visitors, who even ran their hosts close in the first ODI, and will now earn 10 World Cup qualifying points for their win.

The hosts won the series 2-1.

"It was a great match against a top recognised team and we were the winners at the end," Rajput said.

"At least, now it can be said that the Zimbabwe team can give a tough fight.

"No team can take us lightly."

Both teams had centurions, and five wicket haulers, in their innings yesterday.

"Blessing Muzarabani was rightly given the man-of-the-match award," said Rajput. "He deserved it.

"Muzarabani is a fantastic bowler. "He has played in English county (cricket) and, obviously, his experience in playing in English conditions helped him.

"However, we cannot take away credit from Sean Williams, who also scored an unbeaten hundred."

Rajput, who did not travel with the team to Pakistan, has returned home for the Diwali festivals.

"I will be leaving for Harare on 14th November. We have domestic season there".

Zimbabwe's next series will be at home against Afghanistan.

The Chevrons will play three Twenty20 International matches against Pakistan from this coming weekend.