South Africa: Media Statement - Water and Sanitation Committee Calls for Improvement in Turnaround Time in SIU Investigations

3 November 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation has urged the Special Investigating Unit {SIU} to improve the turnaround time in concluding investigations on proclamations made on the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

While the committee acknowledged the good work that the SIU has done so far, it raised concerns that the timeframe between the signing of the proclamation and the prosecution/recovery of taxpayer's money is too long, which delays consequence management.

Despite this, the committee has welcomed the initiative by the SIU to start monitoring mechanisms which will tract recommendations made by the agency to the Department of Water and Sanitation, to ensure adherence to the recommendations and ensure that associated consequence management is implemented to those found in the wrong. "We urge the department to urgently act upon referrals sent by the SIU to ensure that corruption is rooted out of the department," said Ms Machwene Semenya, the Chairperson of the committee.

The committee welcomes seven Asset Forfeiture Unit and 36 National Prosecutions Authority referrals that include R95 million around the Vuwani contract, R2.2 billion around the LTE contract and R1.1 billion on the SAP contract. Furthermore, the committee welcomes the 25 disciplinary referrals which include three dismissed officials, one final written warning and four officials who resigned.

While the committee welcomes the disciplinary cases against the officials, it raised concerns that some officials resign from the Department of Water and Sanitation to get employment in other government departments. The committee's fears are somewhat allayed by assurances that the SIU will facilitate and monitor the execution of section 16B of the Public Service Act, which authorises the accounting authority to refer the disciplinary evidence to the officials' new accounting authority to take action against the officials.

Also, the committee is concerned that some DWS officials were not charged despite the fact that they had done business with the DWS to the amount of R8 928 490. The committee will call the department to account on why some officials have been dismissed and while others have not been charged. Generally, the committee is concerned by the overall view that the oversight mechanisms within the Department of Water and Sanitation are dysfunctional, there is poor project management, poor financial management and poor record keeping, as well as failure to comply with regard to supply chain management, something which creates an environment that is conducive for corruption.

The committee will continue to engage the department to ensure that control systems are strengthened and that people receive water. "Our main preoccupation is ensuring that the projects that are intended to improve the lives of the people reach finality and that finances are protected," Ms Semenya emphasised.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

