Malawi: Police Arrest 38 Students Over Msce Exam Leak - Education Ministry Express Dismay

3 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police Service in Kasungu have arrested 38 students from Chayamba Secondary school in the district over Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination leak.

The candidates were arrested in swoop the Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) conducted and the students were allegedly found in possession of leaked electronic MSCE examination papers.

Kasungu police spokesperson, Harry Namwaza has confirmed of the arrests.

Meanwhile, ministry of education and Maneb officials are locked up in a crisis meeting in Zomba to map the way forward following revelations that the leakage is massive and wide spread.

In a statement made available to by Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education Chikondano Mussa has since expressed dismay over reports that some MSCE papers have leaked and are being shared in social media platforms.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.