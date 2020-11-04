South Africa: Media Statement - Police Chairperson Condemns Gugulethu Killings

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ms Tina Joemat-Pettersson, condemns the barbaric killing of seven people and injury of two more in Gugulethu, Cape Town.

The Chairperson has called for the South African Police Service (SAPS) to leave no stone unturned in investigating these heinous crimes in efforts to bring the perpetrators to book. "The killings are concerning in the context of the worrying upward trend in murders in general in the country. Also, the shooting follows similar killings of six people in Khayelitsha in September, five people in Joe Slovo in October and the killing of seven people in Phillipi in July," Ms Joemat-Pettersson said.

The Chairperson has emphasised the importance of collaboration between the police and the community in general to fight the scourge of crime in our communities. The situation in the Cape Flats requires all stakeholders to rally together and fight these crimes head-on. Furthermore, the Chairperson has called on the SAPS and the Anti-Gang Unit to come up with strategies to prevent such attacks from happening, especially as the festive season draws near.

The proliferation of illegal firearms in our streets is also an issue of concern and the SAPS must come up with concrete strategies in completely dealing with this matter.

Furthermore, an intelligence-led investigations is necessary, especially with the need to bring to book the perpetrators of this crime. The committee will engage senior management of SAPS at provincial and national levels to get a briefing on how they envisage fighting this scourge.