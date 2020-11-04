Nigeria: Buhari Approves N6.6bn for Water Transportation

4 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N6.6bn for the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to develop water transportation.

NIWA Managing Director Dr George Moghalu discloed this yesterday during the budget defence session organized by the Senate Committee on Marine Transportation.

He said the N6.6bn capital component of the agency's 2021 budget was essential to the completion of all ongoing projects and enhance revenue generation.

Moghalu said the agency could not achieve actual project implementation in 2020 owing to the delay in capital releases occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He appealed to the Senate to put necessary legislation in place to help the agency develop and boost inland waterways in Nigeria.

