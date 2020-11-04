Namibia: Police Recover Stolen Loot

3 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

POLICE recovered N$843 167 after six suspects held up a G4S vehicle on Tuesday and robbed the guards.

The incident happened early this morning at Metro and Cash & Carry in Tsumeb, in Oshikoto region.

According to police, the suspects shot the tyres of a G4S vehicle and held security officers at gunpoint before fleeing with cash boxes that had been collected from different shops for banking.

According to police, of the total money taken in the heist, Metro had the highest amount of N$628 992, Shoprite had N$196 989 and Hungry Lion with N$17 184.

Police added that two suspects had been arrested by police officers and members of the Neighbourhood Watch and two getaway cars were impounded - with one found abandoned in the garage of a residence in 2nd Avenue in Tsumeb.

A pistol was also recovered. Four of the suspects are however still on the run and the police are hunting for them.

"The cash was recovered still in cash boxes.The recovered pistol's serial number has been tempered with.

Two vehicles have been impounded.

Investigations are continuing," the police said.

The police said the suspects used a white VW Polo with a Grootfontein registration number in front and N18095ND at the back and a Opel Corsa N 120383 W.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.