Namibia: Police Recover Stolen Loot

POLICE recovered N$843 167 after six suspects held up a G4S vehicle on Tuesday and robbed the guards.

The incident happened early this morning at Metro and Cash & Carry in Tsumeb, in Oshikoto region.

According to police, the suspects shot the tyres of a G4S vehicle and held security officers at gunpoint before fleeing with cash boxes that had been collected from different shops for banking.

According to police, of the total money taken in the heist, Metro had the highest amount of N$628 992, Shoprite had N$196 989 and Hungry Lion with N$17 184.

Police added that two suspects had been arrested by police officers and members of the Neighbourhood Watch and two getaway cars were impounded - with one found abandoned in the garage of a residence in 2nd Avenue in Tsumeb.

A pistol was also recovered. Four of the suspects are however still on the run and the police are hunting for them.

"The cash was recovered still in cash boxes.The recovered pistol's serial number has been tempered with.

Two vehicles have been impounded.

Investigations are continuing," the police said.

The police said the suspects used a white VW Polo with a Grootfontein registration number in front and N18095ND at the back and a Opel Corsa N 120383 W.