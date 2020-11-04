Zimbabwe: New Twist in Rushwaya's Gold Smuggling Case

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president Henrietta Rushwaya's gold smuggling case has a taken a new twist after she confirmed that the six kilograms of gold found in her possession was hers while denying carrying it to the Robert Mugabe international airport on the day she was arrested.

Rushwaya was appearing before Harare Magistrates court for her initial bail application.

Through her lawyer, Tapson Dzvetero, Rushwaya told Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna that she was set-up as her bag was changed just before she left for Robert Mugabe International airport.

Rushwaya also questioned the state's failure to know that she was a gold buyer with mines and a permit from Fidelity Printers and Refiners.

"By now with your investigations, you should have known that Rushwaya is a licensed gold buyer and is a full time miner with a mine in Shangani, Umpfurudzi to mention a few," Dzvetero told the court.

Rushwaya was arrested last week while attempting to smuggle 6,09 kilograms to Dubai through the Robert Mugabe International airport.

Rushwaya was initially charged with contravening the Customs Act after she was caught trying to smuggle 6 kilograms of gold to Dubai via Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. She is also facing charges of bribery and unlawful possession of gold.

More people including two CIO operatives and two senior police officers have also been arrested in connection with the scandal.

Magistrate Nduna postponed Rushwaya's case to Wednesday for continuation of her bail application.