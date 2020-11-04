Namibia: The Namibian Cycle Classic Is Back

THE Namibian Cycle Classic will take place for the 21st consecutive year on 14 and 15 November.

Despite the current tough economic conditions, the Namibian newspaper will once again sponsor the event, which has become a highlight on the local sporting calendar.

This year's event will have special significance since it will coincide with the International Road Safety Day on 15 November, which will be commemorated, according to race organiser Pierre du Plooy.

"All the emergency response vehicles will line up in the middle on the new bridge on the Rehoboth road close to SKW. There will be a controlled start for the first 2km so they will just be parked there with the cyclists passing them," he said.

According to Du Plooy several cyclists are also planning to make a symbolic statement in memory of cyclist Ingrid Van Wyk Scholtz, who died in a hit and run accident on the Western Bypass last year.

"Some of the female cyclists are planning to throw roses at the same spot where Ingrid died on the Western Bypass to commemorate her death," he said.

The Namibian Cycle Classic will start with the mountain bike race on Saturday, 14 November, which starts at 07h00 at Farm Windhoek.

Cyclists can enter a 20km or a 50km race, and according to Du Plooy the route was designed to encourage beginners and the whole family to participate.

The usual Kiddies Classic will also be held on Saturday, starting at 09h00 at SKW.

On Sunday, the road race will be held over 20km, 60km or 100km routes, while there will also be a 20km route for hand cycles of athletes with disabilities.

The road race will start at 07h00, while a 5km fun run and walk, and a 10km run will start 30 minutes later at SKW.

Cyclists and athletes can enter at today.com.na while the entrance fee is N$200 for participants who are 16 years and older or N$150 for those younger than 16.

The deadline for entries is at 22h00 next Wednesday, 11 November.

Du Plooy said they hoped to have a good turnout.

"We are expecting about 1 000 entrants, but we will also observe Covid 19 regulations and make sure there are not more than 200 spectators at any point," he said.