Namibia: Police Seize N$400 000 Illicit Drugs

POLICE seized illicit drugs with a street value of N$413 940 and made 84 arrests during the month of October.

Police national spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the seized drugs were cannabis (26 416kg), mandrax (254 tablets), cocaine powder (226 grammes) and crack cocaine (63 units).

Shikwambi said of the 84 suspects who were arrested, 80 were Namibians, three Angolans and one Congolese.

"The police still encourage the public to continue reporting drug related activities happening in communities. Together, crime will be suppressed," she said.