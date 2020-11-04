Ethiopia: Council of Ministers Approves Bill to Declare State of Emergency in Tigray State

The Council of Ministers has approved a bill that declares a six-month state of emergency in Tigray Regional State. The bill also formed a State of Emergency Task Force, which will be led by the chief of staff of the Armed Forces and will report to the Prime Minister.

The geographic scope of the decree may expand or decrease, according to the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, which added that details would be availed in due course. The bill was tabled to parliament for legislation.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) ordered a military offensive last night against forces in Tigray Regional State. Communications and utilities with the Regional State have been cut off since yesterday.