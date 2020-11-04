Kenya: Kalonzo Urges South Sudan Leaders to Prioritize National Interests Over Self Gain

Juba — Kenya's Special Envoy to South Sudan Kalonzo Musyoka has implored on the nation's President Salva Kiir and his archrival Dr. Riek Machar to put the interest of their country before self as they seek a lasting solution to a decade-long conflict in their country.

Kalonzo, while addressing the National Dialogue Conference at the Freedom Hall in Juba, which is a culmination of a two-year process that began with regional and grassroots congresses led by the National Dialogue Committee, promised that Kenya will always be there to support South Sudan.

"A good idea makes room for an even better and greater idea. The national dialogue process in itself is not conclusive and will not achieve a perfect outcome. This is because national dialogue and consultation is a continuous process that will be part and parcel of overall nation building".

Kalonzo took the delegates down the memory lane on the efforts that countries like Kenya have made to support the stability of South Sudan and its people including hosting the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) negotiations in Naivasha.

He also noted that Kenya played host to refugees from South Sudan.

"We must also never forget the role that those who fought in the struggle played and their vision for an emancipated Southern Sudan. I am pleased to say and as someone who has walked with the peoples of South Sudan that the very fact we are present here today on the negotiation table is a great milestone in the journey towards the vision of our late brother Dr. John Garang de Mabior," said Kalonzo

The Kenyan envoy further implored on the leaders to take the limp of faith just like Kenya and embrace each other for the betterment of their countrymen.

"The Building Bridges Initiative is indeed a call to deeper national unity, where no Kenyan is left behind. Therefore ladies and gentlemen, drawing from the Kenya example it is necessary to understand that the outcome of this conference shall mark the first step to your constitutional journey and Kenya promises never to let go of the hands of our brothers and sisters of South Sudan," said Kalonzo

Kalonzo urged the South Sudanese to embrace dialogue and as they argued and counter argued that should never again result in gun fights.

"Borrow a leave from Kenya, we argue, talk tough but never end up into gun fights, we build bridges, Please South Sudan build bridges and silence the guns once and for all," concluded Kalonzo.

The conference was officially opened by Vice President Husein Abdelbagi Akol who represented President Kiir.

Kenya's Special Envoy was accompanied by Kitui Women Representative Irene Kasalu and Kilome MP Thuddeus Nzambia.