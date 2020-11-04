Kenya: Kalonzo Urges South Sudan Leaders to Prioritize National Interests Over Self Gain

4 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Juba — Kenya's Special Envoy to South Sudan Kalonzo Musyoka has implored on the nation's President Salva Kiir and his archrival Dr. Riek Machar to put the interest of their country before self as they seek a lasting solution to a decade-long conflict in their country.

Kalonzo, while addressing the National Dialogue Conference at the Freedom Hall in Juba, which is a culmination of a two-year process that began with regional and grassroots congresses led by the National Dialogue Committee, promised that Kenya will always be there to support South Sudan.

"A good idea makes room for an even better and greater idea. The national dialogue process in itself is not conclusive and will not achieve a perfect outcome. This is because national dialogue and consultation is a continuous process that will be part and parcel of overall nation building".

Kalonzo took the delegates down the memory lane on the efforts that countries like Kenya have made to support the stability of South Sudan and its people including hosting the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) negotiations in Naivasha.

He also noted that Kenya played host to refugees from South Sudan.

"We must also never forget the role that those who fought in the struggle played and their vision for an emancipated Southern Sudan. I am pleased to say and as someone who has walked with the peoples of South Sudan that the very fact we are present here today on the negotiation table is a great milestone in the journey towards the vision of our late brother Dr. John Garang de Mabior," said Kalonzo

The Kenyan envoy further implored on the leaders to take the limp of faith just like Kenya and embrace each other for the betterment of their countrymen.

"The Building Bridges Initiative is indeed a call to deeper national unity, where no Kenyan is left behind. Therefore ladies and gentlemen, drawing from the Kenya example it is necessary to understand that the outcome of this conference shall mark the first step to your constitutional journey and Kenya promises never to let go of the hands of our brothers and sisters of South Sudan," said Kalonzo

Kalonzo urged the South Sudanese to embrace dialogue and as they argued and counter argued that should never again result in gun fights.

"Borrow a leave from Kenya, we argue, talk tough but never end up into gun fights, we build bridges, Please South Sudan build bridges and silence the guns once and for all," concluded Kalonzo.

The conference was officially opened by Vice President Husein Abdelbagi Akol who represented President Kiir.

Kenya's Special Envoy was accompanied by Kitui Women Representative Irene Kasalu and Kilome MP Thuddeus Nzambia.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.