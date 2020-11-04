Zimbabwe: Public Service Minister Fires NSAA Board

Public Service Minister Paul Mavhima, has with immediate effect, dissolved the entire National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board chaired by Cuthbert Chidoori.

In a terse statement, Mavhima said the board, which had been barely in office had been in response to "emerging issues in the world of work".

"The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is currently engaged in a strategic reorganisation and restructuring exercise which has been necessitated by the need to respond to emerging issues in the world of work and align its mandate with the national development agenda," Mavhima said in Tuesday.

"Accordingly, the NSSA board has been dissolved with immediate effect to pave way for this transformation. The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare wishes to express its most sincere gratitude to members of the outgoing board for their contribution to NSSA during their term of office."

"In the meantime, a three-member interim board will oversee the administration of the authority while a substantive board will be constituted within three months."

However, Mavhima did not mention the names of the three new board members.

The Chidoori-led board was appointed by the then Public Service Minister Sekai Nzenza in February 2019.

Other board members were; Priscilla Mujuru, Mufaro Moyo, Cecilia Alexander, and Arthur Manase.

NSSA has investments in banking, insurance, hospitality, and property sectors with investments worth over US$1 billion.

However, the authority has always been a source of controversy and a number of previous public service ministers, board members, and senior managers have been fired or arrested for corruption.

Among the arrested is former minister Prisca Mupfumira who stands accused of looting US$90 million from NSSA.

NSSA is a statutory corporate board tasked by the government to provide social security to employees and pensioners.