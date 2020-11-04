Malawi: Congolese Flee War, Kill Each Other in Malawi

3 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Some Congolese fled killings due to war in their country just to kill each other in peaceful Malawi where they sought refuge.

The latest victim at Dzaleka Refugee camp in Dowa is a 30-year-old woman who has been brutally murdered by her lover.

Dowa police spokesperson Gladson M'bumpha said the woman, Jane Shorga, has been killed by her lover over disagreement of ownership of a house located within Dzaleka Refugee camp.

M'bumpha said Shorga was in a relationship with the suspect, Gabilongo Shukiru, 34 although Shorga was renting a house from Shukiru.

The police spokesperson said Shukiru stabbed to death Shorga after he discovered that the woman was planning to take over the house from him.

Shukira alleged that Shorga had a letter allegedly authored by Shukira handing over the house to her but Shukira said he never authored the letter.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.