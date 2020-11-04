Malawi: Congolese Flee War, Kill Each Other in Malawi

Some Congolese fled killings due to war in their country just to kill each other in peaceful Malawi where they sought refuge.

The latest victim at Dzaleka Refugee camp in Dowa is a 30-year-old woman who has been brutally murdered by her lover.

Dowa police spokesperson Gladson M'bumpha said the woman, Jane Shorga, has been killed by her lover over disagreement of ownership of a house located within Dzaleka Refugee camp.

M'bumpha said Shorga was in a relationship with the suspect, Gabilongo Shukiru, 34 although Shorga was renting a house from Shukiru.

The police spokesperson said Shukiru stabbed to death Shorga after he discovered that the woman was planning to take over the house from him.

Shukira alleged that Shorga had a letter allegedly authored by Shukira handing over the house to her but Shukira said he never authored the letter.