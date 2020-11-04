Tanzania: Who Extols Tz, Zanzibar On Covid-19, Cholera Fight

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended the United Republic of Tanzania and Zanzibar for controlling Covid-19 and cholera, but reminded members of the public to continue taking precautions.

"I commend you for your efforts in keeping away coronavirus, but people should observe health precautions to protect themselves and others from getting infected with Covid-19 and cholera," Dr Andemichael Ghirmy, the WHO Liaison-Zanzibar officer said during a short ceremony to handover medical kits.

During the ceremony held at the Ministry of Health, Ghirmy handed over WHO donation of cholera and Covid-19 medical kits to the ministry authorities as he promised further support to Zanzibar in ensuring the diseases are controlled.

"Covid-19 is still a global problem, let us join hands to minimize risks," he said after handing over cholera and Covid-19 kit and equipment, valued at more than 444m/-, to the Director General of the Health Ministry, Dr Jamala Adam Taib.

He said that WHO has supported Zanzibar to control cholera in the past three years, and now the organisation has been supporting the war against Covid-19 since its outbreak in the country in March this year.

Although risks are there, Zanzibar and Tanzania mainland have not recorded cases in the past six months.

After success in controlling Covid-19, tourism business is slowly coming back to normal, with many tourists from Eastern Europe coming to Zanzibar, where authorities are working with ambassadors in foreign countries to advertise tourism attractions