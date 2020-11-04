Tanzania: Burundi PM Arrives for Magufuli's Second Inauguration

Burundi Prime Minister Alain Bunyoni has just landed at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam, Wednesday afternoon for the second inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta in Dodoma on Thursday.

The Burundian leader is among dignitaries who will join thousands of Tanzanians at the historic event that will be held at Jamhuri Stadium in the Capital City.

More leaders are expected to arrive in the country to witness the event today, according to government sources.

Tanzania held its sixth democratic election last week and the incumbent President Magufuli was re-elected with 84.4 per cent of all votes cast.