Tanzania: NBS - Preps for 2022 Census Complete

4 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

PREPARATIONS for the upcoming 2022 slated sixth Population and Housing Census by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) are in full swing.

According to the Statistician General, Dr Albina Chuwa, they are working around the clock ahead of the 2022 census to ensure the exercise at the grassroots of counting people is well managed.

Citing a case study as rehearsal, they have completed earmarking three districts of Dodoma Region, adding that it began with the area before rolling out countrywide when time reaches.

Tanzania expects to conduct its sixth Population and Housing Census in 2022 because the exercise to have the country's demographic data should routinely be conducted after every ten years.

The last census was conducted during the fourth phase government under former President Jakaya Kikwete. Expounding, she further noted in Kondoa District, while officially launching the demographic data in the district, an event that was also attended by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Deputy Representative, Dr Wilfred Ochan and Kondoa District Commissioner (DC), Ms Sezaria Makota, among others.

Dr Chuwa said that current statistics show that Kondoa District approximately has a population of 260,000 people according to the census that was conducted in 2020.

"We conduct the country's census in order to put plans in place that can help the government to provide services for people, because you cannot plan for development if you do not know the number of your people and their ages," she noted.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.