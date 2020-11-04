Tanzania: NBS - Preps for 2022 Census Complete

PREPARATIONS for the upcoming 2022 slated sixth Population and Housing Census by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) are in full swing.

According to the Statistician General, Dr Albina Chuwa, they are working around the clock ahead of the 2022 census to ensure the exercise at the grassroots of counting people is well managed.

Citing a case study as rehearsal, they have completed earmarking three districts of Dodoma Region, adding that it began with the area before rolling out countrywide when time reaches.

Tanzania expects to conduct its sixth Population and Housing Census in 2022 because the exercise to have the country's demographic data should routinely be conducted after every ten years.

The last census was conducted during the fourth phase government under former President Jakaya Kikwete. Expounding, she further noted in Kondoa District, while officially launching the demographic data in the district, an event that was also attended by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Deputy Representative, Dr Wilfred Ochan and Kondoa District Commissioner (DC), Ms Sezaria Makota, among others.

Dr Chuwa said that current statistics show that Kondoa District approximately has a population of 260,000 people according to the census that was conducted in 2020.

"We conduct the country's census in order to put plans in place that can help the government to provide services for people, because you cannot plan for development if you do not know the number of your people and their ages," she noted.