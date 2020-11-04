Tanzania: Govt Unveils New Audit Track System

4 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter, Arusha

THE government has introduced a new system for tracking and executing audit recommendations (GARIITS) in government agencies, public institutions and organisations to strengthen the management of public funds.

Speaking at the new system's launch on Tuesday, the Director of Reforms at the Treasury Registrar Office, Mr Mohamed Nyasama said trainings to familiarise with the system will be provided to internal auditors, government agencies, public institutions and organisations at the Institute of Accountancy in Arusha.

Mr Nyasama who was representing the Treasury Registrar Mr Athumani Mbutuka noted that the system is set to reinforce the management of internal audit systems at the government institutions and agencies.

"My office has identified a big number of audit recommendations, particularly the ones related to internal and external auditing issued by the Parliamentary Standing Committees," said Mr Nyasama.

He urged top executives of government agencies, public institutions and organisations to appropriately supervise the management of public funds.

Besides strengthening management of audit system, the GARI-ITS is expected to enable the government to benefit from investment done in those agencies and public institutions, and hence boost quality services to the people.

Earlier on, the Internal Auditor at the Treasury Registrar Office, Ms Magdalena Kirumba observed that her counterparts are prepared to make use of the system in promoting efficiency at their workstations.

Equally, the system will enable institutions to present their quarterly reports on time.

The move is expected to build capacity for the 472 internal auditors in public institutions and other 236 organisations.

