Tanzania: Report Violence Cases, Judiciary Tells Parents

PARENTS have been urged to help end abuse of children and women in the islands by exposing perpetrators and give evidence in court instead of blaming the judiciary system.

At a meeting with activists to evaluate the war against sexual abuse in the country in North Unguja Region, lawyer Khamis Othman Abdalla from the Director of Public Prosecution (DDP) said lack of full cooperation from parents affects judiciary procedures.

"Do not hide perpetrators; expose them, and also accept to give evidence in courts," Abdalla said as he advised activists to educate and promote public and Judiciary collaboration to search for justice for rape victims.

Magistrate Mohammed Haji at Mkokotoni in north Unguja also emphasised on parents of victims and members of the society to show seriousness in fighting Gender Based Violence (GBV).

"You must avoid coyness in reporting cases and giving evidence against your family members," he said.

He said cases are dismissed just because people are afraid to give evidence in court, and sometimes the judiciary fails to take its course because perpetrators are hidden or parents settle cases outside the court.

Rape and other forms of sexual assault, beatings of children and women are acts of violence that have been reported in different areas of Zanzibar