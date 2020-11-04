Tanzania: Report Violence Cases, Judiciary Tells Parents

4 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PARENTS have been urged to help end abuse of children and women in the islands by exposing perpetrators and give evidence in court instead of blaming the judiciary system.

At a meeting with activists to evaluate the war against sexual abuse in the country in North Unguja Region, lawyer Khamis Othman Abdalla from the Director of Public Prosecution (DDP) said lack of full cooperation from parents affects judiciary procedures.

"Do not hide perpetrators; expose them, and also accept to give evidence in courts," Abdalla said as he advised activists to educate and promote public and Judiciary collaboration to search for justice for rape victims.

Magistrate Mohammed Haji at Mkokotoni in north Unguja also emphasised on parents of victims and members of the society to show seriousness in fighting Gender Based Violence (GBV).

"You must avoid coyness in reporting cases and giving evidence against your family members," he said.

He said cases are dismissed just because people are afraid to give evidence in court, and sometimes the judiciary fails to take its course because perpetrators are hidden or parents settle cases outside the court.

Rape and other forms of sexual assault, beatings of children and women are acts of violence that have been reported in different areas of Zanzibar

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.