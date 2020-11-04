Tanzania: Researchers Insist On Investing in Agribusiness Accountant Association to Review Constitution

THE Tanzania Association of Accountants (TAA) is set to meet next week to make constitutional changes.

The meeting to be held in Dar es Salaam for two days is set to be opened by the Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary, Doto James.

The meeting, apart from discussing the constitution, will also revisit TAA national leadership council report, imparting skills to members on the importance of their professional involvement in the country's economic growth.

The TAA Chairman, Lucas Mwambuja said that this year's meeting theme is 'Accountants, Participation in Sustainability of Tanzania's Middle Income Economy: Opportunities, Challenges and way forward.

"Precisely look at the national economic growth and the country's ascending in the middle class economy that was cited by the World Bank, all the economic sectors have accountants and auditors sealing loopholes of money leakage," he said.

The annual general meeting will have a special forum for the professionals and stakeholders from different fields to meet and chart out ways to improve Tanzania's move to further scale up in the middle economy.

The meeting key subjects will be contributed by reputable accountants and auditors, including former Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Pius Maneno, who is also the National Board of Accountants and Auditors (NBAA) official, Accountants and Auditors Board Executive Director, Major General Mathew Edward Mkingule from The Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF), among others.

TAA was established in 1983 under the Friendly Societies Act of 1954, as a members' representative body of all professional accountants and aspiring accountants registered and working in Tanzania.

