Kenya: Probe Atrocities in Farms

4 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
editorial

Two horticultural plantation firms in central Kenya are facing accusations of brutality. On the receiving end of the vice are people accused of stealing or trespassing on the farms and of the companies' workers.

Due to the widespread poverty and desperation, many of the employees have no option but put up with the cruelty and indignity.

It is, however, commendable that this matter is being taken so seriously that some organisations have sued one of the multinationals overseas on behalf of the Kenyan workers.

Last month, United Kingdom supermarket giant Tesco suspended the supply of avocados from a Kenyan plantation company accused of systemic human rights abuses.

In a lawsuit filed on behalf of 79 Kenyans in London's High Court, Kakuzi has been accused over the actions of its security guards, who are alleged to have committed horrific rights abuses against the Kenyans since 2009. They include killings, rape, inflicting bodily harm and illegal detention.

Before the case has been concluded, another company, Del Monte, which operates in the same region, is also in the spotlight over similar allegations. Security guards reportedly set dogs on suspected thieves and thoroughly beat them up.

The company claims in a statement that some of the men assaulted recently were pineapple thieves. But even if they were caught red-handed, the company or its agents must not take the law into their hands and mete out punishment.

These people are presumed innocent until proven otherwise by a competent authority, which is a court of law.

The country stands to lose the foreign exchange earned by these firms, as well as jobs for their workers, if they are locked out of their lucrative export markets due to the devious acts of their security guards.

But money cannot buy people's lives and dignity. The authorities must urgently investigate and sanction the firms if found to have aided and abetted crime.

