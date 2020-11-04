Ethiopia: National Defense Forces Given Order to ''Start Military Offensive Against TPLF': PM Abiy Ahmed

Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (file photo).
4 November 2020
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has just announced that the National Defense Forces (ENDF), led by a command post, is given order to start military offensive against TPLF in Tigray regional state.

PM Abiy claimed TPLF "took measures" and "tried to rob the Northern Command." He also claimed TPLF "opened war through Dashlah".

The Northern Command is based in Mekelle.

"The government tried to avoid war, but war can't not be avoided by one side," PM Abiy said.

"Led by a Command Post, our National Defense Forces (ENDF) is given order to discharge its responsibility to save the country. The last point of the red line is crossed; to save the country the use of force has become the last alternative."

The Prime Minister called on the Ethiopian people "to follow the situation calmly, monitor possible localized flare ups, and to stand with the national army." AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

More on This
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Ethiopian Lawmakers to Cut Ties With Tigray Parliament
State's Ruling Party Wins by Landslide in Ethiopia Regional Poll
U.S. 'Misguided' Aid Cut for Ethiopia Undermines Influence
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.