Algeria: Industry - Finance Bill 2021 Drafted According to Expenditure Rationalization Policy

4 November 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Minister of Industry Ferhat Ait Ali Braham affirmed Tuesday, in Algiers, that the finance bill 2021 has been elaborated as part to the rationalization policy of public expenditure in order to preserve financial balances and a low inflation rate.

