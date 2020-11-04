Algeria: Industry - Finance Bill 2021 Drafted According to Expenditure Rationalization Policy

Algiers — Minister of Industry Ferhat Ait Ali Braham affirmed Tuesday, in Algiers, that the finance bill 2021 has been elaborated as part to the rationalization policy of public expenditure in order to preserve financial balances and a low inflation rate.
