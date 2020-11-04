Cameroon: Parliament - Eventful Session Commences November 12

The session would be dedicated principally to the voting of the State budget for the 2021 financial year.

Parliament would begin meeting in its third ordinary session for the 2020 legislative year on November 12, 2020. The information is contained in a decision signed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril and in a release signed by the Secretary General of the Senate, Michel Meva'a m'Eboutou, on November 2, 2020. The National Assembly will open at 11:00 am and the Senate at 4:00pm.

According to the Standing Orders of the National Assembly in Section 3, the National Assembly shall hold three ordinary sessions a year with each not lasting not more than 30 days. The same applies for the Senate as equally stated in its Standing Orders. In conformity with that therefore, Parliament (National Assembly and Senate) holds a first ordinary session in March, a second in June and a third in November.

The November session of Parliament is traditionally dedicated to the voting of the State budget for the next financial year. Thus, parliamentarians will scrutinize and adopt the State budget for the 2021 financial year. The session will see the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute for the second time since his appointment on January 4, 2019 presenting government's economic and social programme that contains major development projects to be carried out during the year and beyond.

Besides examining the finance bill for 2021, the lawmakers of the two Houses would also study other bills brought before them for consideration. Different parliamentary networks would carry out activities on issues of national interest pertaining to their parliamentary themes. Members of the 10th legislature would in their different reflections further legislate and brainstorm on better ways of making the December 6,2020 election of regional councillors more transparent, credible and inclusive for the results to be accepted by all stakeholders.

At the level of the National Assembly, the Speaker during the 2020 June Ordinary session instituted plenary sitting debates on topics of general interest, the first being on traditional medicine. This upcoming November session would thus have such general debates for the betterment of the living conditions of Cameroonians.