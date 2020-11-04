Cameroon: Obituary - Professor Gervais Andze Bows Out

The renowned paediatric surgeon passed away on November 2, 2020 in Paris-France after a protracted illness.

The medical and academic communities are bereaved following the demise of Professor Gervais Ondobo Andze on Monday November 2, 2020. According to family sources, the paediatric surgeon aged 61 died after suffering from a protected illness for one year.

As for his educational background, the Professor held a Doctorate Degree in Medicine from the University of Yaounde I. He moved to Dakar, Senegal where he specialised in general surgery in 1988. Prof Andze did not end there. He pursued his quest for knowledge at the Montreal University. In 1991, he left the university with a diploma of studies specialised in general paediatric surgery. In 1993, the academician furthered his studies at "Université Paris XIII" where he obtained an Inter-University diploma in Laparoscopic digestive surgery. The surgeon went on to advance his studies in other universities around the world.

As for his professional life, Prof Andze, described by family and friends as a library of knowledge, had served as clinical fellow of the general paediatric surgery service of "Hopital Sainte-Justine". He equally occupied several positions at the Faculty of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Yaounde I.

He was promoted to "maître de conference" via a ministerial decree of June 27, 2000. After spending several years as a surgeon, he was appointed Chief of Service of Paediatric Surgery at the Yaounde Gynaecology, Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital by a ministerial decision of December 6, 2001. He was equally President of the working group in charge of research at the Yaounde Gynaecology, Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital since 2005. Professor Andze was Director for Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health from June 2008 to 2012. He was appointed Inspector Number 2 at the General Inspectorate of Medical Services at the Ministry of Public Health. Prof Andze leaves behind four children and other family members to mourn him.