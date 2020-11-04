Cameroon: Evolution of Covid-19 - Only 523 Active Cases in Cameroon

This was revealed during the daily press briefing yesterday November 3, as the government calls on the population to adopt preventive measures against the pandemic.

The epidemiological situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the country as of yesterday, November 3, 2020 stands at 22,103 confirmed cases, 21151 recoveries and 429 deaths. This was revealed by the Director for the Promotion of Health at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Fanne Mahamat, while speaking during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country at Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in Yaounde. She noted that the recovery rate is 95.69 per cent and the fatality rate of Covid-19 pandemic in the country is 1.94 per cent. The country has only 523 active cases as of yesterday 3 November 2020.

Dr Fanne Mahamat said as the country crosses the 22,000 positive case mark coupled with the new epidemic outbreaks reported in several countries in Europe and even in Africa, it is evident that the role of the population remains essential to preserve the comfortable results obtained after eight months of fierce struggle against Covid-19. The government, she said will continue to evaluate and monitor its national response strategy in a bid to limit the risk of contamination during this period of general resumption of activities in the various sectors in the country.

Dr Mahamat said the spread of the new Coronavirus has disrupted the lives of people around the world at several levels (health, socio-economic, etc.). The management of the pandemic she added has been made complex by sometimes contradictory information conveyed mainly by social networks. Rumours and other misinformation have generated fear among communities, especially the most vulnerable. This had a negative impact on the mental health of Covid-19 victims and made the government's response strategy against the pandemic complex. Furthermore, it has been observed that more and more, lesser Covid-19 barrier measures are respected in public places, namely: professional, school, religious ... Moreover, some people pay little attention, even when they present symptoms similar to those of Covid-19 such as: fever, dry cough, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, body aches, headaches or sore throats. Dr Mahamat said these surprising behaviours in a serious context keep the population at risk. That is why the Ministry of Public Health once again urges the population to continue to adhere to the prescriptions as part of the current response against Covid-19 and to always trust the teams in the field.

While reiterating that prevention remains the main weapon to fight against the Coronavirus, the Director for the Promotion of Health at the Ministry of Public Health called on the population to continue to be vigilant and persevere in the strict compliance with the barrier measures put in place by the Government and WHO. She underscored that Covid-19 still exists among the population and that the virus continues to spread in communities contrary to what some people believe.