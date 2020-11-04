Somalia: Somaliland Sentences Astaan TV CEO to 5 Years in Prison

The CEO of Astaan Cable, Abdimanan Yusuf, was on Wednesday sentenced to five years in prison and a fine two billion Somaliland shillings.

The court in Marodi Jeh region also banned Astan cable in all areas under Somaliland.

"This is a deliberately politicised case that was designed from the beginning to victimise Abdimanan Yusuf over a fabricated accusation to reach to ultimate the goal of silencing Astaan TV" said Osman,

"Abdimanan Yusuf is innocent and today's ruling is a travesty of justice".

Abdimanan was arrested on 17th July and was in custody in Hargeisa for the past three months.

The court did not say why Abdirahmanan Yusuf Mohamed deserved such a sentence, much to the surprise of many.

Lawyers for Astan's owner the courts ruling illegal and said he was being held illegally