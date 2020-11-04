Namibia: Calling Athletes for Anti-Doping Conference

The Namibia Athletes Commission has called on athletes to attend a workshop on 14 November to educate themselves about recent anti-doping regulations and procedures.

Speaking at a press conference at the Namibia National Olympic Committee on Tuesday, the chairperson of the Namibia Athletes Commission, Gaby Ahrens said that athletes aspiring to compete at national and international level, from different sports such as those represented at Olympic and Commonwealth levels, are urged to attend the workshop.

"We want to invite athletes to our anti-doping workshop which is hosted in partnership with Olympic Solidarity as well as the World Anti-Doping Association. They are all supporting us through this workshop where we are going to educate and inform our athletes on the current standings of prohibited substances, what they can expect if they get tested, what they need to look out for and so on," she said.

Ahrens said anti-doping regulations are regularly updated and that it is important that athletes remain informed since only they will be held responsible for the results.

"If you get a doping test and it is positive then you as an athlete are responsible, you cannot blame your coach, or your doctor, so it's really important that the athlete takes responsibility and makes sure that they inform themselves," she said.

The workshop will inform and educate athletes about the medical substances that are on the prohibited list, where to find credible and correct information, how to stay abreast of the latest rules and regulations, and which tools are available to assist athletes.

A former Malian basketball Olympian, Kady Kanoute, who is currently the chairperson of WADA's education commission will also attend the workshop to inform and educate athletes about the current world anti-doping codes.

Other workshop facilitators, including Namibia's leading doping control officer, Jason Snyders, will educate participants on the dangers, side effects and testing procedures for different substances.

Snyders was trained by WADA and is at the forefront of anti-doping efforts in Namibia, by testing athletes at national competitions and making sure that testing is in compliance with the required testing control procedure.

Namibian Olympians Helalia Johannes and Michelle Vorster will also be present at the workshop to share their experiences and lessons learnt from anti-doping.

Ït is important to stay informed and to know what your rights and obligations as athletes are. Once tested positive it will be an embarrassment for yourself and your country. You cannot blame your coach or your doctor, you yourself have to take responsibility and stay informed," Johannes said.

The deadline for registration is on 10 November, while athletes can register via [email protected]