Kenyan Lawyer Due for Pre-Trial After Handover to ICC Judicial Custody

Nairobi — Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru who surrendered to Dutch authorities on Monday is due for a pre-trial, after he arrived at the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) detention center on Tuesday evening.

A statement from the ICC stated that Gicheru was transferred to the ICC custody after the completion of necessary national arrest proceedings.

During the first appearance, the Pre-Trial Chamber confirms the identity of the suspect, ensures that the suspect understands the charges, confirms the language in which the proceedings should be conducted, and sets a date to begin the confirmation of charges hearing.

Gicheru surrendered to authorities in Netherlands after evading arrest for five years, defying an arrest warrant issued by the ICC over witness meddling.

The lawyer and two others are suspected of committing offenses against the administration of justice consisting in corruptly influencing witnesses of the court.

The witnesses Gicheru is said to have improperly engaged were involving the ICC cases where President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and four other Kenyans were tried at the Hague.

The famous 'Ocampo Six' were accused of murder, deportation or forceful transfer of population, persecution, rape, and other inhumane acts during the 2007 post election violence.

This was after chaos and violence erupted in December 2007 after retired President Mwai Kibaki was announced the winner in the presidential poll, in a race he closely contested with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The violence left thousands dead, acts of rape and sexual violence were reported and more than 600,000 were internally displaced.

The prosecutor alleged that a scheme was hatched to have witnesses withdraw as prosecution witnesses and recant their prior statements to the prosecutor, through bribery and other coercion methods.