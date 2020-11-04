Malawi: Bushiri, Wife Out K10m Each Bail Bond - Magistrate Says Couple Not a Flight Risk!

4 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chomi Khumalo

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and the other co-accused have been granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrate Court this Wednesday.

In her ruling, the magistrate said the couple is not a flight risk as they are having a permanent resident status in South Africa.

She further ruled against State's submission that the couple is moving assets, arguing there was no evidence to that effect.

Meanwhile, there were wild jubilations and celebrations outside the court where thousands of ECG members and Bushiri admirers have gathered in support.

Bushiri, his wife Mary and three others have been in custody for nearly two weeks.

They were arrested on February 20 and charged with fraud and money laundering.

Meanwhile, Bushiri and wife are required to provide a surety of K10 million each and required to have their travel documents remain with authorities.

