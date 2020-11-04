South Africa: Gugulethu Massacre - Gang Sends Out Grim Video Message Warning of More Carnage

analysis

The Gugulethu killings on Monday 2 November 2020 are a taste of what is to come, the feared Boko Haram gang has warned in a video message that has been widely circulated to communities on the Cape Flats.

Eight people between the ages of 30 and 40 died when two gunmen entered a house in NY78, Gugulethu, on Monday night and fired indiscriminately at the occupants.

The perpetrators fled the scene in a waiting getaway car. It's believed the crime was premeditated.

In the clip, the gang warns that this is a taste of things to come in the lead-up to the festive season.

Police have remained tight-lipped at the start of the investigation into the shootings.

Residents of Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Crossroads, Nyanga and Browns Farm say the massacre is likely to be linked to the Boko Haram gang's attempt to extort money from shebeens, spazas and other businesses.

The Guptas gang is also allegedly part of this budding criminal network, but to a lesser extent.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Gugulethu businessman said: "The Boko Haram gang are behind the spate of hijackings, murders, extorting money from property owners, cash-in-transit heists and demanding protection money.

"They are in...