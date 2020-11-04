South Africa: Media Statement - Higher Education Committee Congratulates Dsi On Another Clean Audit

3 November 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology congratulates the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) on its clean audit for the third consecutive year.

The department is responsible for ensuring that science, technology and innovation bring about enduring improvements in the lives of all South Africans and plays a key role in the re-industrialisation of the economy. The department sets an exemplary example for its responsible, efficient and effective use of public funds, an example that should be emulated by entities and departments across all spheres of government.

The committee further notes that the Auditor-General of South Africa has said that the department should be recognised for adhering to best practice in its corporate and financial governance. The committee therefore conveys its appreciation to the department's staff and executive management, in particular the Director-General and the Chief Financial Officer, and acknowledges the conscientious effort that secured this achievement. This standard should be maintained to ensure that public funds are used for their legislated mandate.

The Auditor-General has also confirmed that the department's entities - the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, the Human Sciences Research Council, the National Research Foundation, the Academy of Science of South Africa and the Technology Innovation Agency - have all been awarded clean audits for the 2019/20 financial year. The committee congratulates the staff and executive management of these entities.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.