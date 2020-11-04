South Africa: Media Statement - Higher Education Committee Congratulates Dsi On Another Clean Audit

document

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology congratulates the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) on its clean audit for the third consecutive year.

The department is responsible for ensuring that science, technology and innovation bring about enduring improvements in the lives of all South Africans and plays a key role in the re-industrialisation of the economy. The department sets an exemplary example for its responsible, efficient and effective use of public funds, an example that should be emulated by entities and departments across all spheres of government.

The committee further notes that the Auditor-General of South Africa has said that the department should be recognised for adhering to best practice in its corporate and financial governance. The committee therefore conveys its appreciation to the department's staff and executive management, in particular the Director-General and the Chief Financial Officer, and acknowledges the conscientious effort that secured this achievement. This standard should be maintained to ensure that public funds are used for their legislated mandate.

The Auditor-General has also confirmed that the department's entities - the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, the Human Sciences Research Council, the National Research Foundation, the Academy of Science of South Africa and the Technology Innovation Agency - have all been awarded clean audits for the 2019/20 financial year. The committee congratulates the staff and executive management of these entities.