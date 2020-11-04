South Africa: Minister Blade Nzimande Welcomes Arrest of Suspects for Killing Coastal Tvet College Student, Smanga Zulu

4 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Bonginkosi Blade Nzimande, welcomes the arrest by the South African Police Services (SAPS) of five suspects for killing the Coastal TVET College student, Smanga Zulu.

The two suspects appeared in Mbumbulu Magistrate Court on the 2nd November 2020 and the other three appeared in the same court yesterday, 3rd November 2020. It is anticipated that these suspects will be facing charges ranging from murder to suspected murder. The case has now been postponed to the 11th November 2020.

On Wednesday, 21 October 2020, Smanga together with the other two students from Coastal TVET College, uMbumbulu Campus were shot at by an unknown assailant. They were rushed to KwaMakhutha Clinic, and Smanga Zulu died at the clinic. He was laid to rest on Saturday, the 31st October 2020 in eMondlo, in the Northern KwaZulu Natal. The other two students are currently recuperating well in hospital.

"I congratulate SAPS for swiftly arresting these suspects and urge them to work tirelessly to also arrest the assailants who shot and killed Lindinkosi Mazibuko, the Head of Infrastructure at the same TVET College, who I visited his family on Sunday, the 1st November 2020," said Minister Nzimande. Minister Nzimande is grateful to the members of the community who cooperated with the police during their investigation.

Minister Nzimande wishes the two students who are still in hospital a speedy recovery.

