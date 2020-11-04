South Africa: DA Reaffirms Its Commitment to South Africa's LGBTIQ+ Community

press release

At the Democratic Alliance's (DA) recent Federal Congress, the Party passed two resolutions for the protection of the LGBTIQ+ community with huge majorities. The first resolution by Sakhile Mngadi and Mbali Ntuli calls on the President to proclaim a department within the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) dedicated to investigating hate crimes aimed at the LGBTIQ+ community.

In the second resolution by myself and DA councillor, Caelee Laing, the Congress voted to promote legislation to make conversion therapy of LGBTIQ+ youth under the age of 18 illegal.

Conversion therapy is a range of discredited practices that claim to change a person's sexual orientation. Such practices have been rejected by mainstream medical and mental health organisations, but due to continuing discrimination, some practitioners continue to conduct conversion therapy. Minors are especially vulnerable, and conversion therapy can lead to depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness, and suicide.

Cllr Laing told delegates that the concept of conversion therapy goes against everything the DA stands for and that people should be allowed to be who they are.

I also stated because the DA respects the law, we should allow adults to decide for themselves, but that we have a duty to protect our children.

The DA has always led the way when it comes to fighting for the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community, and will continue to do so.

The large margins with which these resolutions passed shows that the DA as a whole remains committed to ensuring that the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community of South Africa is respected and protected.

