Southern Africa: 2021 SADC Media Awards Launched

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has announced the launch of the 2021 SADC Media Awards competition in the four categories - namely: Photo, Print, Television and Radio Journalism.

The awards were established in 1996, following a decision by the Council of Ministers to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to, amongst others, information, culture and sport.

The ceremony recognises best media work in disseminating information on SADC issues to support the process of regional co-operation and integration. The launch means that journalists from the SADC Member States will be able to enter or submit nominations for the awards.

SADC Media Awards targets SADC member countries to promote SADC's objectives in achieving economic development, peace and security, and growth, alleviating poverty, as well as enhancing the standard and quality of life of the peoples of Southern Africa.

During last year's competition, Mthembu honoured the best of the best in media personnel in SADC at an event held at Leriba Hotel and Spa in Centurion in November 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebratory SADC Media Awards Dinner could not take place to acknowledge the 2020 winners and officially launch the competition for 2021.

"It is pleasing to note that South Africa has been dominating various categories of this awards competition since its inception," said the Ministry in a statement.

For 2020, the Minister congratulated Mosotho Stone from South Africa who won second prize in the Radio category of the regional competition.

The radio story was about SADC priding itself with member states that have upheld democracy as governing systems and commended the gains the region has made in entrenching democratic systems. The radio story, displayed in 2019, had smooth transfers of power and people having the right to choose their leaders through free and fair elections, which took place in eight SADC countries.

Mthembu officially invited South African media to submit their entries for the 2021 SADC Media Awards competition.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the www.sadc.int and www.gcis.gov.za websites.