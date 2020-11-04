South Africa: Sadtu North West Best Wishes for the Matric Class of 2020

4 November 2020
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union in the North West Province (SADTU NW) wishes all the learners who will be writing the 2020 National Senior Certificate best of luck.

The examinations begin on Thursday 5 November 2020 until the 15 December 2020 across the province at the identified centres.

The Academic year 2020 has not been the same due to frequent opening and closure of schools as a result of the novel corona virus (COVID-19). Despite the challenges brought by the disruptions both teachers and learners did not drop the ball.

We want to commend our members in particular and teachers in general for keeping the hopes of our learners alive under difficult circumstances by making sure that they use all means possible, online media resources, etc to reach out to the learners during holidays, weekends and support them to prepare for their examinations.

We urge parents and our communities at large to provide the necessary support and guidance to the learners during this period of need and avoid examination disruptions.

We further call on our learners to exercise the highest discipline ever by channelling all their energies and efforts towards their examination, to avoid things that could defocus them from the real task at hand, to use their time more profitably to revise and engage their teachers to assist them as they prepare.

Good luck and all of the best

