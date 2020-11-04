South Africa: Cosatu Statement On the Rise in the Rate of Covid-19 Infections

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is deeply worried by an increase in the number of people who are contracting COVID-19 and is urging all South Africans to continue to take the virus seriously. The relaxation of lockdown regulations does not mean that the virus is gone, neither does it mean that the dangers that the virus poses on public health has been eliminated.

The country cannot survive a stringent lockdown regulation and if the virus increases, this might be a possibility if we continue to experience high numbers of Covid-19 infections. South Africa has lost more than 2,2 million jobs in the second quarter alone and third-quarter numbers are likely to show that more jobs have been lost.

The success of President's announced economic recovery plan is dependent on the country avoiding another extreme lockdown. The 51% economic decline reminded us of the damage that COVID-19 has had on the economy and another tough lockdown will collapse an already devastated economy.

We call on our members and South Africans, in general, to continue to comply with the necessary health and safety measures like wearing masks in public, social distancing, health and safety plans for workplaces and educational institutions.

We further call on all employers to comply with all COVID -19 health protocols for the workplace. Workplaces due to their numbers and physical space are possible vectors for the spread of the virus. Employers must continue to do all they can to protect the health and safety of workers and refrain from complacency.

Business establishments that flout these regulations put the entire nation and the economy at risk. The government needs to show some spine and enforce its laws without fear or favour