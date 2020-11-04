South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Responds to Questions in the National Council of Provinces, 4 Nov

press release

Deputy President David Mabuza will tomorrow, 4 November 2020 respond to various questions from political parties represented in the National Council of Provinces.

The questions are mainly focused on service delivery, with additional questions focused on the work on the delegated responsibility of the Deputy President on social cohesion and revitalising of rural and township economies.

The governing party will ask the Deputy President about the interventions that have been implemented in QwaQwa in response to the protests by residents on the lack of water and electricity. Deputy President Mabuza is expected to detail the work that both national and provincial government has put in to ensure that drastic measures are implemented to avert the challenges caused by the droughts of 2015. This includes the work of the Political Task Team on Eskom in regards to ensuring that municipal debts to Eskom are repaid as well as providing technical support to municipalities, like Maluti-a-Phofung to deal with tariff collections and billing among others.

The service delivery challenges due to corruption in Emfuleni Local Municipality have prompted the official opposition to probe the Deputy President about progress made to root out corruption in the municipality. The Deputy President will further reiterate government's commitment to root out all forms of corruption, poor service delivery and inefficiencies that impact on service delivery.

The need for the urgent implementation of the District Development Model for better coordination and development at district will be top of the Deputy President's agenda as he responds to these issues of service delivery.

Additionally the Deputy President will respond to a question on revitalising township and rural economies and investigations into the disruptions of road projects.

The Hybrid Sitting of the National Council of Provinces will take place on Wednesday, 4 November 2020 at 14:00.