South Africa: Struggling Schools Get Financial Assistance From Gauteng Government

3 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Fee-paying schools have also benefited from the Gauteng Department of Education relief. This was revealed by the MEC for Education in the province, Panyaza Lesufi, during a legislature sitting.

Sixty percent of South Africa's public schools are non-fee paying and the remaining 40% are said to have a healthy dose of financial backing from parents, communities, donors and other income-generating avenues.

But, with job losses in almost every section of the labour market because of the pandemic, many parents were either furloughed or experienced pay cuts that affected their ability to pay school fees.

On Tuesday 3 November, the MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, revealed that the department had offered financial assistance to both fee and no-fee paying schools.

He was responding to questions posed by DA MPL Khume Ramulifho during a question and answer sitting at the Gauteng legislature.

Lesufi's answers were scant, and in a follow-up query sent to the department by Daily Maverick, the department's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, further communicated that:

"We conducted an assessment which revealed that most of the parents are unable to pay the school fees due and schools were struggling to meet their financial obligations."

He further added that the "bailout" covered electricity...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.