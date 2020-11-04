South Africa: Digital Economy - What Kinds of Jobs Can Help Fuel Economic Recovery and Growth?

opinion

At least 3 million jobs have been lost this year and labour market participation by young adults has dropped a staggering 12 percentage points to just below 16%. If job losses persist, we will have lost a decade's worth of job growth in only six months.

As we look ahead to economic recovery and regrowth, what sectors should we prioritise for investment? It is clear that, despite the global recession, the digital economy continues to grow and requires digital and ICT skills to fuel its requirements.

To properly quantify the opportunities that digital jobs could create for young South Africans, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator completed research that took a deep dive into understanding what the precise roles are needed by small and large businesses to enable their growth in the digital economy. The research identifies - in granular detail - what jobs and competencies are in high demand, as well as which specific certifications are most needed by businesses and employers.

The fieldwork for this survey was conducted at a time of sudden, unexpected and extraordinary change brought on by the global Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, all 102 small, medium and large South African enterprises that participated in the...