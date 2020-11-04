South Africa: Farm Murders - Creating a Thriving, Integrated Rural Economy Is the Key to Harmonious Community Relationships

3 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Roland Ngam

The murders of white people in rural farming areas have become South Africa's racial flashpoint. But a community divided against itself cannot fight crime. It begins with better economic opportunities for both black people and white people in rural areas.

South Africa was recently rocked by another gruesome farm murder, this time the horrific killing of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner. He was tied to a gate on the De Rots farm outside Paul Roux, tortured with a knife and possibly clubs, before being murdered.

Irate white farmers stormed the local magistrates' court where they vandalised a police cell and roughed up a female warrant officer in their attempt to get to the two murder accused, Sekola Piet Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, undoubtedly to exact revenge. This episode was a prelude to several weeks of tense confrontation between different interest groups in the country.

White farmers, who mobilised in unprecedented numbers in person or over social media, are increasingly convinced of two things: 1) that the South African government does not care about their lives and 2) that farm murders constitute genocide motivated by black resentment towards white people in general.

These feelings recently found their way to influential...

