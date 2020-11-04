South Africa: A 'Gift' of an Eco-Friendly Bridge Over the Liesbeek River Causes a Rift

analysis

Organisations involved in conserving the Liesbeek River in Cape Town are crying foul over plans by Design Indaba to build a cross-laminated timber bridge. Though they are not against the project in principle, they are unhappy with the bridge's proposed location.

Plans to build a bridge over Cape Town's Liesbeek River have sparked tensions between environmental organisations and Design Indaba founder Ravi Naidoo.

The Friends of the Liesbeek (the Friends), which has helped to promote and protect the river for close to 30 years, was "surprised" to read this section of a recent Daily Maverick article about Naidoo:

"... . the bridge is also a gesture of gratitude to the Friends of Liesbeek River, a civic organisation that helps to keep the river clean. 'I thought, maybe a good gesture from us at Design Indaba would be to build a bridge for the fabulous folks who maintain this river,'" he said

Ravi Naidoo - man of ideas... and action

This, they say, is far from the truth.

"It's no gift to us," said Nicholas Fordyce, the communications and press committee liaison for the organisation. "In fact, a true gift would be to actively engage with the community and hear what...