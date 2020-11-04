South Africa: A 'Gift' of an Eco-Friendly Bridge Over the Liesbeek River Causes a Rift

3 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Organisations involved in conserving the Liesbeek River in Cape Town are crying foul over plans by Design Indaba to build a cross-laminated timber bridge. Though they are not against the project in principle, they are unhappy with the bridge's proposed location.

Plans to build a bridge over Cape Town's Liesbeek River have sparked tensions between environmental organisations and Design Indaba founder Ravi Naidoo.

The Friends of the Liesbeek (the Friends), which has helped to promote and protect the river for close to 30 years, was "surprised" to read this section of a recent Daily Maverick article about Naidoo:

"... . the bridge is also a gesture of gratitude to the Friends of Liesbeek River, a civic organisation that helps to keep the river clean. 'I thought, maybe a good gesture from us at Design Indaba would be to build a bridge for the fabulous folks who maintain this river,'" he said

Ravi Naidoo - man of ideas... and action

This, they say, is far from the truth.

"It's no gift to us," said Nicholas Fordyce, the communications and press committee liaison for the organisation. "In fact, a true gift would be to actively engage with the community and hear what...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.