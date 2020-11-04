South Africa: Water and Sanitation On the Decline of Water Levels in the Vaal Dam

press release

Downpours provide no respite for declining level of the Vaal Dam

The recent downpours have had no positive impact on the levels of the Vaal Dam as it continued to dip further down to even lower levels this week.

Persisting to plummet week-on-week, the dam fell from 29.1% last week to 28.1% this week. The dam is affected by a combination of a heatwave and lack of continuous rainfall. It is presently a far cry from the levels of 46.5% it recorded during the same week last year.

Despite being stable at 75.6%, the Grootdraai Dam has declined this week. The dam fell from last week's 76.0% while in the comparative period last year it was lesser at 53.1%. This indicates that the dam has progressively seen a significant improvement over the months.

Similarly, the Bloemfoh Dam took a knock this week as its levels declined from 82.0% last week to 80.0% this week. Judging from the levels of 76.2% at which it stood last year during the same period, the dam continues to be on the rise and remains in a firm position.

The Sterkfontein Dam, which is a reserve dam located in the Free State, continues to hold firm as shown by this week's slight upsurge from last week's 94.3% to the present 94.4%. This dam occupies a critical position as one of the 14 dams in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS). From time to time, it is used to replenished the dwindling levels of the Vaal Dam.

Meanwhile, the Mohale Dam in Lesotho has hit rock-bottom and now stands at 2.4% after it declined from a similarly lower 2.9%. In the comparative period last year, the dam stood below the 50% mark at 32.5%. The present state of the dam indicates that it has been worsening over a period of time.

Also in Lesotho, the Katse Dam is itself hovering in a concerning state. It decreased from 21.7% last week to 20.8% this week. This shows that the dam has experienced a rapid decline and could drop even further in the coming months.

The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) continues to record a steady decline. This week it floats at 54.0% after it dropped from last week's 55.4%. During the same time last year, it was just below the 60% mark at 58.8%.

In an effort to conserve water, the Department of Water and Sanitation calls on water users in Gauteng to take advantage of the rainfall by making water harvesting a part of their lives. The Department believes that rainwater should not go to waste and could be used for a number of households purposes.

Furthermore, the Department urges water consumers to step up their saving efforts and to see this as contributing immensely to water security. When individual households make an effort to conserve water, collectively this makes a huge difference and therefore it cannot be taken for granted.

It is also important for community members to be vigilant of leaking taps and burst pipes because their accumulative effect impacts negatively to the stability of the system.