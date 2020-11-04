Morocco - Decrease in FDI Flow of 28.3 Percent By End of September (Exchange Office)

3 November 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Casablanca — The net flow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Morocco reached 10.81 billion dirhams at the end of September 2020, down 28.3% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the Exchange Office.

This result is explained by a drop in FDI receipts of 27.5% to 18.41 billion dirhams, mitigated by the fall in expenditure of 26.2%, said the Office in its recent report on foreign exchange indicators.

Regarding the net flow of Moroccan direct investments abroad, it fell by nearly 3.7 billion dirhams for the first nine months of 2020, the same source said.

In fact, it reached 5.64 billion dirhams at the end of September, against nearly 7.9 billion dirhams a year earlier, or -28.5%, while the transfers of these investments more than doubled (+1.42 billion dirhams).

As for the remittances by Moroccans living abroad, they recorded a rise of 2.2% to 50.59 billion dirhams.

Travel receipts reached, for their part, 24.38 billion dirhams, down 59.5% compared to the end of September 2019, and expenditure also fell by 50.2% to 7.95 billion dirhams. Thus, the travel balance surplus fell by 62.9%.

